Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Extended at Netflix After Chef's Death

Anthony Bourdain‘s legacy will live on at Netflix in the wake of the late chef’s death.

Bourdain’s Parts Unknown was scheduled to be removed from the streaming service on June 16 as part of the regular rotation — one week after his death. Now, Netflix has announced that its agreement with the series will continue.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” Netflix tweeted on its official account. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

The late chef’s beloved Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show, which premiered in 2013, explored cuisines and cultures off the radar of many Americans. Seasons 1-8 are currently available on Netflix.

Last weekend, fans launched an online petition calling on Netflix to work out a licensing agreement with CNN in order to keep the series available. The petition had garnered more than 1,800 signatures.

Meanwhile, CNN has continued to air new episodes of season 11. The most recent episode, set in Berlin, aired as scheduled on Sunday night with a special introduction by Anderson Cooper. It was followed by a repeat of the cable news network’s tribute, Remembering Anthony Bourdain.

The two remaining episodes this season will feature Mardi Gras and Bhutan.

Bourdain died of apparent suicide on Friday. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France by close friend and French chef Eric Ripert. They were filming an upcoming episode of the award-winning show.

French police confirmed to PEOPLE that Bourdain was found at a luxury hotel in Kayersberg called Le Chambard, noting that “at this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party.”

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement.

New episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.