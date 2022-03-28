Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce for the Second Time, 5 Years After They Reconciled

In documents, filed last Friday and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Alvina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The high school sweethearts got married in September 1999, and they share two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.

The mother of two, who cited "TBD" as the date of their separation, is seeking spousal support and is asking for attorney fees to be paid by the 51-year-old black-ish actor.

Though Alvina has requested that property acquired during the marriage be treated as "community" property to be split between the parties, the filing listed the following as separate property: "All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown," the documents state.