Anthony Anderson Being Investigated by the LAPD, Actor Disputes Woman's Claims He Assaulted Her

Anthony Anderson is listed as the subject of a criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department says that the actor, 47, is a subject in an ongoing investigation but declined to provide any further details about the case.

According to The Blast, an unidentified woman claimed the actor assaulted her while meeting for a business opportunity. The actor “unequivocally disputes” the woman’s claims.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Anderson’s rep says, “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Anthony Anderson Jesse Grant/Getty

The Blast reports the woman filed a police report earlier this year with the Hollywood Division of LAPD.

Anderson has been previously accused of assault. The Black-ish star and an assistant director were accused of raping an extra on the set of 2004’s Hustle & Flow, but charges against them were later dropped, according to Variety.

Anderson is perhaps best known for his role as Andre Johnson in the family sitcom Black-ish opposite stars Tracee Ellis Ross.

Anderson as Andre Johnson in Black-ish Richard Cartwright/ABC

He recently received his fourth consecutive Emmy nomination for his role as Johnson in the show and is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year, Variety reports.

Anderson married his college sweetheart Alvina Stewart in 1995. The couple shares two children, Kyle and Nathan, the latter of who stars in the Netflix show Richie Rich.