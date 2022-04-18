Anthony Anderson Shares Hilarious Details About Riding Home from Best Buy with Strangers

"If I'm behind the wheel ... they're not gonna do anything to me, 'cause then we all gonna die," Anthony Anderson joked of being the driver

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Black-ish star recalled the encounter he had with a couple, Alex and Charm, last month, in which Alex graciously offered him a ride home from the electronics store so he could have the three televisions he purchased home in time to catch the kickoff of March Madness that evening.

"I was walking down the street one day and I realized I need to go into Best Buy and buy these televisions for my new apartment, because March Madness is gonna start and I wanted to watch the game that night," said Anderson, 51. "So I go in there, buy some televisions, and they tell me they can't deliver 'em till Wednesday. I was like, 'But it's Saturday and I need to watch these games tonight.' And the gentleman ahead of me was like, 'Hey, man, I'll take you home.' "

"I was like, 'Word,' 'cause I only live, like, literally 5 minutes away," he continued. "He was like, 'Yeah, you just getting that TV right?' I was like, 'Yeah' — he didn't know I was getting three."

Anthony Anderson on Ellen Anthony Anderson and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Anderson told host Ellen DeGeneres that it was him "and five Best Buy employees dragging these 65-inch televisions outside to his Dodge Durango truck that" the stranger, Alex, "didn't tell me he had his lady friend in, and he didn't tell me was full of work equipment."

"So it was me and these five employees cleaning out his truck, including his lady, to put my televisions in and he was gonna leave his lady friend on the side of the road and come back for her," the actor recalled. "I was like, 'Hey, man, no, you can't do that.' He was like, 'Oh, okay, yeah yeah. Well, you know, she's bigger than me, so let me sit on her lap.' And so he sat on her lap on the passenger side and I drove."

Anderson joked that he drove the car because he "didn't want to get kidnapped," explaining, "Because these were strange people and I feel if I'm behind the wheel driving the car, they're not gonna do anything to me, 'cause then we all gonna die."

"But the thing about the car, I put it in drive and it didn't move. And the gentleman was like, 'Oh, man, you gotta put it in reverse,' " he went on. "I was like, 'But I'm trying to go forward.' He was like, 'Yeah, man, it's my hoopty, you gotta put it in reverse.' And he leaned over and put the car in reverse and I mashed on the gas and we went forward."

After Anderson gave a shout-out to Alex and his "lady friend," Charm, DeGeneres, 64, asked the Law & Order star, "Did he help you carry [the TVs] upstairs when you got home?"

"Nah, I didn't want him to know where I live like that. You know, he is a stranger, Ellen," Anderson quipped.

But to show his gratitude to Alex, "I did pay for his extended warranty on the television that he was buying," the actor said.