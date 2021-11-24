NBC's highly-anticipated revival of classic procedural Law & Order will reportedly welcome back Anthony Anderson, and will also bring on English actor Hugh Dancy

Anthony Anderson Set to Return to Law & Order, with Hugh Dancy Joining the Revival

Law & Order will be welcoming back one of its series regulars.

Anthony Anderson, who appeared in 50 episodes during the crime procedural's final seasons from 2008 to 2010, is returning for the NBC show's revival, the network confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anderson, 51, portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard in Law & Order, which went off the air in 2010 at the end of its 20th season.

The show will welcome the Black-ish actor back for its 21st season, airing this fall, according to the outlet.

Another addition to the cast will be actor Hugh Dancy, who will play an assistant district attorney in the Dick Wolf revival, the outlet added.

Some of Dancy's previous small screen credits include Hannibal, The Big C and The Path.

RELATED VIDEO: How Mariska Hargitay Realized Husband Peter Hermann Was "The One"

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star, 46, will also be appearing in the upcoming Downtown Abbey: A New Era movie sequel.

Anderson, meanwhile, is also slated to lend his voice to Disney's animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder next year.

Variety was first to report the casting news.

In September, it was announced that Law & Order, the procedural crime drama series that earned six Primetime Emmy Awards and launched several spinoffs, is returning to television after more than a decade off the air.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a statement from production company Wolf Entertainment, the original show will return to NBC for Season 21, which "will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: 'the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.' "

The new season will premiere on Feb 24, 2022, according to IMDb.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Dick Wolf, creator of the flagship series, said in the statement. "This is mine."

Law & Order ran for 20 seasons from 1990 until 2010, earning 50 Emmy nominations and launching the careers of several stars in the process.