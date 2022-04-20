"Feeling very thankful for this family we built," star Marcus Scribner wrote after the series finale of Black-ish aired on Tuesday night

Anthony Anderson Says Black-ish Is One of His 'Proudest Moments' as Cast Says Goodbye to Series

Anthony Anderson and the cast of Black-ish are bidding farewell to their hit sitcom after eight seasons.

Anderson, his onscreen wife Tracee Ellis Ross and multiple other cast members penned heartfelt tributes on social media Tuesday in honor of the Black-ish series finale.

Ahead of the episode, Anderson, 51, shared a clip from the episode and wrote beside it, "Tonight marks the end of an era that has made such a monumental mark in not only my life... but also in my Co-stars, the Team at ABC, staff & crew and all of the guest stars that we have had on this show as well!"

Continuing, the actor noted that "what this show has done and shown for the culture and African American families... really all American families overall, will never be forgotten."

"I am humbly honored..." he added. "Emotions are running the full gammet [sic] from joy, pride, sadness... Adoration and more! #Blackish is truly and forever will be one of my profainly [sic] proudest moments."

Ross, 49, also shared a tribute post ahead of the finale, in which she shared a compilation of videos from her time on set with her costars.

"If you thought @blackishabc was funny, the moments between takes gave the show a real run for its money!" she captioned the post. "We had so much fun at work. Here's just a few of the fun moments we had. They say the family that plays together, stays together. And even though these incredible humans were just my tv family, I think that means we're forever 🖤 "

Jenifer Lewis, who played grandmother Ruby Johnson, shared a video of her "grandbabies" dancing on set, as well as a video of her singing goodbye to the ABC sitcom.

"I think a little bit of me got into a little bit of them in all those 8 years. I'm gon' miss my grandbabies. ❤️ @blackishabc" Lewis, 65, wrote beside the first video.

"Thank you for 8 GREAT seasons. ❤️❤️❤️" she added in the clip of her singing.

In Marcus Scribner's Instagram post, he shared multiple photos and videos from his time on the series.

"So many years and so many memories. Feeling very thankful for this family we built," wrote the actor, 22, who played Andre Johnson Jr. on the series. "To my family, friends, and all of you; thank you for supporting me on this journey. Tonights episode is a celebration of all of the laughs, tears, and stories we've shared for the past eight seasons. Thank you for sharing this beautiful experience with us and for being apart of our ish-family🖤🖤🖤"

Speaking about the series finale, Miles Brown added in his own Instagram post, "I'm forever grateful to be a part of such a special show that touched so many people in our culture." Brown, 17, who played Jack Johnson, also shared a black-and-white family photo on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, and reshared several of his costars' posts with hearts.

Like Brown, Yara Shahidi also commemorated her time on the show with a post of the Johnson family photo on Tuesday and reshared several costars' posts on her Instagram Story.

BLACK-ISH Credit: Paul Morigi/ABC via Getty

Last year, ABC announced that Black-ish would end after 8 seasons. The show — which was created by Kenya Barris — followed an upper-middle-class Black family, led by Dre (Anderson) and Rainbow "Bow" Johnson (Ross), living in a predominantly white neighborhood. Because of this, Dre is particularly keen on instilling a sense of cultural identity into the Johnson bunch.

Anderson recently told PEOPLE how the show's draw comes from its "authenticity," "being unapologetic," and "fighting for what you believe in" at the series finale event at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Saturday.

"That's what made our show appealing," he said. "And with the worldwide audience, wanting to better ourselves and live the American dream and have the best for all of our family, that's what it was all about."