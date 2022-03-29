Anthony Anderson Responds to Estranged Wife's Divorce Petition After She Files for Second Time

Anthony Anderson is responding to his wife Alvina Anderson's request for divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the black-ish star, 51, requested a dissolution of marriage after 22 years. He listed their date of separation as Feb. 25 and indicated irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The documents also state that the actor is requesting that spousal support be reserved for "future determination" and that his estranged wife would receive such compensation. He, however, wants both parties to cover the costs of their respective attorney's fees.

The father of two is currently uncertain about "the exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations," declaring that he "reserves the right to amend this response when same is ascertained." In addition, he's unclear on the "community and quasi-community assets and obligations" amongst the pair.

An attorney for Alvina did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In Alvina's divorce filing from March 25, she cited the date of the former couple's separation as "TBD." She is seeking spousal support and requested that Anthony pay her attorney's fees.

Alvina also requested that property acquired throughout the marriage be treated as "community" property, all of which she wants to be divided between the exes. But items listed under separate property include "all gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts" she acquired before entering the marriage.

Anthony and Alvina wed on their 10-year anniversary in September 1999. They share two children: daughter Kyra, 26, and son Nathan, 22.

"My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, 'I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we're having.' Stacey didn't show up, but my wife did – and we have been together ever since that night," he told Parade in December. "And I was just me: I got there early, she didn't see nobody else, she was, 'All right, I'm gonna rock out with this dude!' "

Added Anthony, "We got married on our 10-year anniversary. She's quiet, I'm loud. Opposites attract."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alvina previously filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting spousal support. She listed their date of separation as April 1, 2014.