Anthony Anderson Officiates Friend's Wedding: 'I'm Not Sure if This Thing is Totally Legit'

The wedding took place at the romantic seaside Tident Castle in Port Antonio, Jamaica

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 9, 2023 09:29 AM
Anthony Anderson officiating his friends' Wedding of AJ Williams and John Henson
Photo: Michael Blanchard, @michaelblanchard

Anthony Anderson brought some pizazz to his best friend's wedding.

The Black-ish star, 52, was front and center at the altar officiating the wedding between his friend AJ Williams and her groom, John Henson, as they tied the knot in a romantic seaside wedding along Jamaica's coastline.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the experience — which was a first for the actor — Anderson, who wore Nike Air Force 1's for the occasion, said he was "glad that my first experience was among friends."

Williams, who owns an event company and befriended Anderson after they began working on events together in 2018, told PEOPLE that the actor offered to officiate and she and her fiancé were thrilled to accept.

Anthony Anderson officiating his friends' Wedding of AJ Williams and John Henson
Michael Blanchard, @michaelblanchard

"Anthony asked us if we wanted him to marry us. We said yes with an astounding yes!" Williams said.

However, things didn't go completely. Anderson recalled one funny moment during the ceremony, when the bride's sister forgot to bring the rings up to the altar.

"It's not everyday that the bride's ring [is] not with the bride as she's getting married," says Anderson. "Unfortunately, the ring was not found, so a caring friend gave her ring as a temporary placeholder until the ring was found. Let's just say that [it] has new meaning to something borrowed, something new!"

Anthony Anderson officiating his friends' Wedding of AJ Williams and John Henson
Michael Blanchard, @michaelblanchard

He also teased that because he officiated, he wasn't completely sure if he did it right.

"Between you and I, I'm not sure if this whole thing is totally legit. We'll just let the courts decide if it ever comes to that!"

On a serious note, he added, "My wish for AJ and John is that they continue to love one another the way that they have for the last 14 years. With a relationship like theirs, marriage is easy."

Anthony Anderson officiating his friends' Wedding of AJ Williams and John Henson
Michael Blanchard, @michaelblanchard

Williams said that the decor for her wedding event was inspired by the flower appliqué design in her wedding gown, which was created by designer Galia Lahav, and the wedding theme centered around the colors black and white "with a touch of gold."

"We had custom tables that had the floral design incorporated," she said. "I wanted an elegant and glamorous design with fashion infused into the theme of the event."

Anthony Anderson officiating his friends' Wedding of AJ Williams and John Henson
Michael Blanchard, @michaelblanchard

Having been an event planner for many years, Williams said it was a bit of a challenge to plan her own wedding, as she thinks of her "clients first and my wedding last," but she said that setting strict deadlines and putting herself first helped her create the beautiful wedding of her dreams.

"I loved every minute of it, and the best part was having my event industry friends behind me to support me," Williams said. "They are the best!"

