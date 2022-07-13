While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star joked about his hit show coming up short in the 2022 Emmy nominations

Anthony Anderson Jokes About black-ish Emmys Snub: 'At Least I'll Always Have My Oscar for Kangaroo Jack'

Anthony Anderson had some thoughts after black-ish scored only a few-ish Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

The actor, 51, guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and acknowledged that the day was special in Hollywood — even if he and costar Tracee Ellis Ross didn't receive acting nods for the ABC comedy (which also was shut out of the outstanding comedy series category).

The hit comedy, which ended after eight seasons in April, earned 26 nominations over the years, but only scored two in 2022 — for contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling.

"I'm not saying the voters are stupid for not nominating me or Blackish or Tracee," Anderson joked during his monologue. "I'm just saying they're racist."

Anderson did turn his attention to other shows that netted more nominations.

"The most-nominated show this year is Succession," he said. "Or as I like to call it, white-ish."

The actor also had a little fun with the shows that did get nominations in the comedy series category.

"You know what did get nominated for best comedy? Barry, a show about a murderer! And What We Do in the Shadows, a show about vampires who murder people," he joked. "And Only Murders in the Building, a show about a podcast — about a murder!"

He continued, "So black-ish wasn't nominated, but we've been named the lead suspect in all of those white-people murder shows."

Anderson also gave a playfully snarky kudos to Kimmel, 54, whose show was nominated for outstanding variety talk series: "Congratulations, there are at least six late-night talk show hosts, and you made the top five!"

He added about the vacationing host, "Jimmy was also nominated for Highest Dude on a Jet Ski right now."

The Emmy announcement might have been disappointing for one Anthony Anderson, but not for all of them — Anthony A. Anderson was nominated for YouTube's Anacostia.

"To add insult to injury, look who got nominated for an Emmy for outstanding actor in a short-form comedy or drama series?" Anderson said. "A guy named Anthony A. Anderson! The 'A' stands for 'Ain't me!'"