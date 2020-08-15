Anthony Anderson Says 'Dreams Do Come True' as He Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson is celebrating his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, just in time for his 50th birthday.

Anthony attended his Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday — one day before his milestone birthday — alongside his family and friends, sharing on Instagram that “Dreams do come true.”

“Today was a GREAT day!” he wrote. “Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far.”

Alongside the message, the Los Angeles native shared a series of photos from the ceremony, including images of him posing with the star. In another photo, Anderson’s family is seen celebrating in true pandemic fashion — wearing custom masks adorned with Anderson’s smile and beard.

Also joining Anderson at the event were George Lopez and Don Cheadle.

Image zoom Anthony Anderson/Instagram

“Tighten your seatbelts cause we are about to take a wild ride!” the actor added in the caption. “Thank you to my family, friends and fans for this is just as much yours as it is mine! #justakidfromcompton #walkoffame #NWMI”

Anderson was inducted into the Walk of Fame Class in 2018, but decided to wait to celebrate the milestone until his 50th birthday on Aug. 15, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Anderson both stars in and executive produces black-ish, in addition to producing spinoffs grown-ish and mixed-ish. He has received six consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, making him the most nominated Black actor in the same role in the history of the awards show.

He is also the first person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I was looking forward to the pomp and circumstance that surrounds anyone getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, because not just anyone can or will get that,” Anderson told Variety in an interview published on Friday.

He also told the outlet he had hoped to celebrate big with his family and friends but “unfortunately that type of event can’t happen because of what’s happening in the world right now.” Still, Anderson said the honor is a testament to how hard he has worked throughout his career.