Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Estranged Wife Retroactively as She Asks for Back Spousal Support

Anthony Anderson is agreeing to his wife Alvina Anderson's request for spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the black-ish alum, 51, signed on to pay spousal support to his estranged wife.

The amount will be determined by the ex-couple's joint forensic accountant pending an investigation of their individual finances.

Alvina has asked the court to "exercise its jurisdiction" and make spousal support orders retroactive to March 1, 2022, "or the date of their separation, whichever is later." Anthony's legal team argues payments shouldn't be retroactive before June 1, 2022.

As part of their agreement, the couple has mutually decided to sell their Encino, California, property and split the profits evenly between the two.

The court ordered Anthony to co-sign with his wife on a 12-month lease "so that she may secure alternate housing."

The former Law & Order star's wife filed for divorce for the second time on March 25, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her request for dissolution.

Anthony responded to the request in March, indicating the couple officially separated on Feb. 25.

The wife previously filed for divorce from the actor in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences then as the reason for their split. She also requested spousal support at the time.

She filed to dismiss the divorce petition in 2017.

Anthony and Alvina began their 30-year relationship as high school sweethearts. They tied the knot in September 1999 — their 10-year anniversary. The couple share daughter Kyra, 26, and son Nathan, 22.

"My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, 'I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we're having.' Stacey didn't show up, but my wife did — and we have been together ever since that night," he told Parade in December. "And I was just me: I got there early, she didn't see nobody else, she was, 'All right, I'm gonna rock out with this dude!' "