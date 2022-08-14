Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49

Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49.

On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

"I will never forget how open she was to telling her story and accepting of me helping her tell it," the note from her friend continued. "She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so."

"RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you," the statement concluded.

It is unclear who represented Griggs at the time of her death.

Prior to the announcement, the late actress revealed in previous posts that she had been battling stage four endocervical adeno cancer.

Last month, Griggs shared with her followers she had four tumors: "two new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and [a] large one on [the] right side lymph node."

Griggs was born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and got her start in the entertainment industry by appearing on Nickelodeon's Rated K. The program featured young cast members reviewing movies for other kids and ran from 1986-1988.

In April 1991, Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live and became a recurring role for six episodes. She later appeared on Another World playing the character of Maggie Cory — a part that lasted her in the show for two years.

Additionally, Griggs was also known for her film work after starring in movies such as Severe Injuries, Dead Clowns, The Absence of Light, and Hellweek.

Days prior to her death, Griggs' dad shared via her Facebook page that his daughter was going to be placed in hospice care, adding, "She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational."

"Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," he wrote at the time.