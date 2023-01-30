Annie Wersching's Costars from 'Vampire Diaries', '24' and More Remember Her After Her Death

Stars from across the entertainment world are mourning the loss of actress Annie Wersching, who died at age 45 on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer.

Wersching — known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Vampire Diaries and Timeless —was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline.

As news of her death circulated, many, including her former costars, shared tributes for Wersching on social media and sending followers to a GoFundMe page set up in her name, which has raised nearly $150,000 in support of her husband, Stephen Full, and their three kids: Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching. She was a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know. Please consider contributing to the GoFundMe page set up in her name," Vampires Diaries actor Paul Wesley wrote on his Instagram Stories on Sunday alongside a photo of the pair together.

The pair starred opposite each other in The Vampires Diaries, with Annie playing Paul's on-screen mother Lily Salvatore in The CW series.

Kiefer Sutherland, who played the lead role of Jack Bauer in 24, also paid tribute to his costar on Twitter. "The world lost a light today," the actor, 56, wrote, noting that Wersching "was one of the greatest actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend."

"My heart breaks for her young family," Sutherland said. "May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was."

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill responded to Sutherland's tweet with a single broken heart emoji.

Wersching also provided the voice for Tess in The Last of Us video game. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of new HBO Max series based on the game, paid tribute to the star on Twitter.

"Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones," he wrote.

Annie's Timeless co-star Abigail Spencer shared a photo of the actress during a read-through for the NBC series.

"My darling @anniewersching. The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community," wrote the former Suits actress on Sunday amid news of Wersching's death. "She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie."

"This is so hard… Steve… no words," Spencer said. "Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support. Please, please #Timeless fans if you can donate to the #GoFundMe page started by @officialevercarradine please do ... Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space. Lucy ❤️'s Emma."

Wersching, a St. Louis native, got her start on-screen with appearances in films such as Bruce Almighty and series such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Charmed, Runaways and Supernatural, before eventually earning a recurring role as Renee Walker in the series 24.

She appeared on 24 for two seasons, before taking on several other television roles throughout her career, including a main role as Julia Brasher in Amazon Studios' Bosch. She also recently played the role of the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard, and had a recurring part on The Rookie.

The GoFundMe for Wersching's loved ones was created by Handmaid's Tale actress Ever Carradine. It's set up with a goal of $250,000 in order to allow her husband and kids to "grieve without the pressure of needing to work."

"She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn't really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family," reads the fundraiser description.

Full announced his late wife's death in a statement to Deadline. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," he said. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. 'I love you, little family…' "