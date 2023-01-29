Annie Wersching, Actress in 'Timeless', 'Star Trek' and '24', Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline.

The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Full's statement continued: "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. 'I love you, little family…'"

Wersching, a mother of three and a St. Louis native, got her start on-screen with appearances in films such as Bruce Almighty and series such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Charmed and Supernatural, before eventually earning a recurring role as Renee Walker in the series 24.

She appeared on 24 for two seasons, before taking on several other television roles throughout her career, including a main role as Julia Brasher in Amazon Studios' Bosch. In 2013, Wersching did motion capture and voice work in the PlayStation classic The Last of Us — which has since spawned a hit HBO series of the same name. She also recently played the role of the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard.

Her Timeless co-star Abigail Spencer shared a beautiful, but heartbreaking post about her friend on Instagram.

"My darling @anniewersching 💔," she began her caption. "The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis, where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a storyline or your lifeline: call Annie. This is so hard… Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support."

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog — the game company behind The Last of Us — shared a tribute of his own to Wersching on Twitter. "Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away," he wrote. "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

At the end of his tribute, Druckmann shared a link to a GoFundMe page created to support Wersching's family. The fundraiser description from organizer Ever Carradine read that Wersching was a "private person by nature" and that her cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2020 amplified that. The intent of the fundraiser, the description reads, is to help Full to take care of their kids — Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4 — and "grieve without the pressure of needing to work."

"She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn't really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family," reads the fundraiser description.