Matt Lauer's Wife Annette Officially Files for Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage

Matt Lauer‘s wife Annette Roque has filed for divorce almost two years after their split.

Roque, 52, submitted the paperwork Tuesday in Suffolk County, New York, Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the New York State Unified Court System, confirms to PEOPLE.

“The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement,” says Chalfen. “Upon a judge’s signature, it will be sent to the court clerk’s office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months.”

Roque’s attorney John Teitler tells PEOPLE, “The matter has been settled.”

They share three children: son Jack, 18, daughter Romy, 15, and son Thijs, 12.

PEOPLE confirmed in December 2017 that Lauer and his wife had removed their rings, though a source said Lauer was “fighting to save the marriage.”

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” the source said at the time. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

Lauer, 61, was fired by NBC News in November 2017 after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior,” with reason to believe “this may not have been an isolated incident.”

A source later told PEOPLE that Lauer was let go due to sexual misconduct throughout 2014 with the woman who made the complaint, including at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Another source with knowledge of the situation said Lauer had viewed this relationship as “consensual” and was “dumbfounded” by the accusation.

Women also anonymously accused him of sexual harassment and assault in reports published by Variety and The New York Times.

In the wake of his firing, several insiders have told PEOPLE that the veteran morning host was allegedly often unfaithful to his wife, a former Dutch model whom he wed in 1998 after meeting on a blind date. (Lauer was previously married to television producer Nancy Alspaugh from 1981-88.)

Roque briefly filed for divorce in 2006. In court documents obtained by the National Enquirer, Roque claimed Lauer committed “cruel and inhumane” acts against her, demonstrating “extreme anger and hostility” that endangered her mental and physical wellbeing as well as repeatedly criticized her parenting skills.

Despite the allegations, Roque withdrew the court papers three weeks after filing them.

In 2010, the couple slammed a report claiming they had split and that Lauer had moved out of their home as “a work of fiction.”

“I am living in my apartment with Annette and my children as a family and a couple,” Lauer told PEOPLE at the time. “I have never moved out. I am not moving out. There is no truth to that.”

Lauer acknowledged past difficulties in the marriage, buthe labeled reports that he cheated on her as “ridiculous” and “offensive.”

“Have we had a completely perfect, easy marriage? No. But the stories you’ve read over the years are not true,” he said. “I don’t think we’re any different than any married couple that’s been together for 12 years. The accusations [of infidelity] are ridiculous and I’m not going to [dignify] them with an answer. It’s not true.”

Roque stated in a separate interview with PEOPLE, “Out of self respect, I want to stand up for our family and protect them.”

She also acknowledged past marital difficulties but said, “We have worked through it.”

Lauer, who joined NBC in 1992 as a newsreader on Today, had been co-anchor of the morning show since January 1997 and reportedly signed a $20 million dollar contract last year. The longtime anchor broke his silence on the allegations in a statement read by his former co-hosts on-air.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he continued. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

A Today staffer told PEOPLE that most employees inside Rockefeller Center were heartbroken over what transpired and torn between the man they knew and the Lauer portrayed by his accusers.

“The reason people are so upset and people are crying on our staff, which is like 80 percent women, is because he was really loved and treated people really well,” said the staffer. “And it’s shocking to think that there could be this side.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Lauer planned to sell the $44 million Hamptons home where he’d been living since the scandal broke.

