The trailer for the upcoming AMC series, based on Annie Rice's bestselling gothic novel, was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Trailer Drops at San Diego Comic-Con

Anne Rice has an interview with a vampire.

On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC dropped the trailer for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which is based on the author's bestselling gothic novel with the same title.

The trailer opens with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) pounding on the church door, pleading for help in the pouring rain, "He's in my head, Father."

The series follows Louis, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass)'s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), per a logline from the show's official press release.

"I was being hunted, and I was completely unaware it was happening," Louis can be heard saying in the trailer.

Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion, according to the press release.

"I've been watching you for some time now, Louis," Lestat says at a dinner table. "I could swap this life of shame. Swap it out for a dark gift."

But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement, the press release continues.

"Bless me, Father, f-for I have sinned. I have laid down with the Devil, and I can't think nothing anymore," Louis agonizingly confesses in the church altar.

It is not long before the tumultuous love affair wreaks havoc on Bourbon Street as shots of the supernatural threesome are juxtaposed with fangs sinking into several unsuspecting victims, causing much bloodshed to Louis's dismay.

"You don't fear me, Louis. You fear yourself," Lestat declares over a clip of Louis walking in on the prince feasting on his latest prey in a burning church.

The trailer concludes on a chilling note with the journalist Daniel Molloy asking Louis, "How long have you been dead?"