One of Anne Heche's Last Directors Pays Tribute: She 'Held Nothing Back — in Life or in Performance'

Director Nathan Scoggins worked with the late actress on the upcoming film What Remains

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on August 19, 2022

The tributes are continuing to pour in after Anne Heche's untimely death.

Director Nathan Scoggins — who directed Heche in What Remains, one of her last completed films — penned an emotional tribute for Variety about his positive experience working with the late actress.

"Anne Heche gave me her very best, and I'm forever grateful," he wrote on Friday.

"Anne showed up to our sets in and around Amarillo, Tex., with good humor, focus and determination. She was professional, knowing her lines and her character of a haunted small town sheriff deeply; she was playful, often laughing and joking with me and members of our crew between takes," he continued. "She was proud of the work she was doing ('Oh my god, the more I read into your words the more I love this story,' she told me by text at the end of one long day), and the two of us fell very quickly into an easy rapport. She had absolutely no ego when it came to her work: 'I'm here to be used,' she said more than once. 'Put me where you want me.' She was enthusiastic, always up for an adventure."

Wrote Scoggins, "Anne held nothing back — in life or in performance. She was fearless, going too far in some takes just to make sure she went far enough."

In working closely with Heche, Scoggins once "got a glimpse into the pain of a life spent with newspapers and tabloids chasing every troubled moment" upon telling her she does her "most interesting work" when she does "nothing at all." To that, he recalled her saying, "Thanks. Can you tell that to The New York Times?"

"Anne was trusting, to a fault. I got the feeling that in her life there had been people she had trusted too much — people who had hurt or betrayed her. She was innocent, a pure soul, who let people in and sometimes suffered for it. But you can't love without trust, and she loved with her whole heart," he explained.

Nathan Scoggins and Anne Heche
Nathan Scoggins/Instagram

"I was overwhelmed sometimes by her trust in me — as we waited between shots, she started letting me in. Our conversations became exhilarating and exhausting merry-go-rounds about parenting, spirituality, art, music — sometimes all in the same five-minute span," he continued. "She shared with me some of her life's struggles — I didn't know that she'd taken my film in part because I shared the name of her brother, who had died when she was young. Our relationship took on a sibling dynamic very quickly; I certainly felt like an older brother (even though I was younger), constantly putting my arm around her, as if trying to protect her from the world."

"I wish I'd been able to protect her more," he added.

As he concluded, Scoggins reflected on how Heche moved through life. He also expressed hope that she was able to she find "peace."

"Anne lived her life on the move, on the run — tragically in many ways. She had demons and struggles that I only learned a little about in our times together," he concluded. "I hope she found some grace and peace along the way."

On Aug. 12, a rep for Heche confirmed to PEOPLE that she died at age 53. She was involved in a fiery crash that left her with severe injuries, leading to her being intubated at a hospital.

The Emmy winner — who crashed her vehicle into a Mar Vista, California, home that became uninhabitable, thereafter — never regained consciousness. After her death, a rep for Heche told PEOPLE that she was "peacefully taken off life support" after an organ recipient match was made.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," her rep said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Anne Heche. Michael Bezjian/Getty for Mammoth Media Institute

Heche's death has been ruled an accident. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, there were also indications that a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" was another "significant condition" from the crash.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department said "there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case" after initially conducting a DUI investigation.

Heche had completed several projects just before her death. In addition to her role in What Remains opposite Kellan Lutz and Cress Williams, she filmed The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. She is also set to appear in Supercell, Girl in Room 13, Full Ride, Frankie Meets Jack, Chasing Nightmares and Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.

Heche had also been co-hosting the Better Together podcast with Heather Duffy since late 2020.

