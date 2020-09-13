Anne Heche Spotted Wearing Knee Wrap Ahead of Dancing with the Stars Season 29 Premiere

Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Has Dancing with the Stars already had its first injury of the season?

On Saturday, just two days before the highly-anticipated season 29 premiere, Anne Heche was spotted arriving for rehearsals in Los Angeles with what appeared to be athletic tape around her knee.

Although the actress, 51, has yet to comment on whether she’s been injured or is just being precautious, she seemingly hinted over the weekend that she will be dancing on Monday’s episode.

“En route to DWTS rehearsal,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Can you guess what my first dance will be? Tune in tomorrow on ABC.”

A rep for Heche did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After the full list of stars who will be competing for the famed mirrorball trophy was announced earlier this month, the Hung star opened up about how excited she was to show off her stuff in the ballroom.

“I’m getting ready to go and meet my partner,” she said in a celebratory video.“I have never been so excited in my life. Call me crazy. Let’s go dance.”

In a subsequent update, Heche thanked her family for being so supportive as she joked about all the progress she was making.

“My kids are just behind me all the way I can’t even tell you how amazing this experience has been already for my family and the joy I feel,” she said in a video posted last week, quipping, ”I think I can count up to four now, but we’ll see.”

