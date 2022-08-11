Anne Heche Suffered Severe Brain Injury and 'Is Not Expected to Survive': Rep

Anne Heche's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement that the actress has suffered a catastrophic brain injury after the car crash and that plans for an organ donation process are currently underway

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on August 11, 2022 11:13 PM

Anne Heche is facing a grim prognosis after suffering a catastrophic brain injury, a rep for the Emmy-winning actress tells PEOPLE.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the rep says in a statement on behalf of Heche's family.

"She is not expected to survive."

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the rep tells PEOPLE.

The statement goes on to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and for the care shown for Heche, 53, in the aftermath of the devastating car crash on Aug. 5.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement continues.

As for her legacy, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," says the rep on behalf of the family. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche. Gregory Arlt

In the six days since she crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, the actress never regained consciousness. The fiery crash destroyed a home and left Heche in critical condition and intubated.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a rep for the actress told PEOPLE on Aug. 8. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

As news broke of the accident, many of Heche's fans and those who knew her showered social media with support for the star.

Actor James Tupper, Heche's partner of more than 10 years until their January 2018 split, also sent his love.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche ," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Heche and the 13-year-old son Atlas they share. "We love you."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heche is also mom to son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon. Her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane offered his "thoughts and prayers" to the Daily Mail, crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

The actress has remained busy in recent months, with several projects in the works. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She will also star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, has a recurring role in All Rise on OWN and is premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weeknd's HBO show Idol.

She recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes. Listeners can hear her on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather.

