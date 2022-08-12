Anne Heche's Eldest Son Homer Speaks Out After Her Death: 'I Am Left with a Deep, Wordless Sadness'

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer, is speaking out after his mother's untimely death.

After PEOPLE confirmed her death on Friday, the 20-year-old expressed sadness amid an emotionally challenging time for his family.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Homer then shares his appreciation for those who have sent love their way.

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he continued. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."

"Rest In Peace Mom, I love you," he added.

Heche shared son Homer with ex Coley Laffoon and son Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper.

Anne Heche with her sons Atlas and Homer. Anne Heche/Instagram

The Emmy winner's rep confirmed her death to PEOPLE on Friday. She was 53.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the actress said on behalf of Heche's family and friends.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Additionally, the rep confirmed that while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating. She has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation the time to find recipients who will be a match to receive her organs.

Anne Heche. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Aug. 5, Heche was involved in two car accidents in the Los Angeles area. She first crashed into an apartment garage but drove off, only to crash into tenant Lynne Mishele's home, making it uninhabitable as it was engulfed in flames.

Heche was left in critical condition. She sustained burns from the fire and was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she was intubated.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a rep for the actress told PEOPLE on Monday. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche's rep told PEOPLE on Thursday that she was "not expected to survive."

RELATED VIDEO: Anne Heche 'Was Very Pleasant' During Salon Visit Ahead of Crash, Owner Says

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the rep said. "She is not expected to survive."

The rep added: "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."