Anne Heche's son Homer has been granted expanded powers as the special administrator of his late mother' estate amid his ongoing legal battle with Heche's ex James Tupper.

In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Homer, 20, was given "special powers" to control Heche's estate following her death in August.

Homer — who Heche shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — is now allowed to "take possession of all the personal property of the estate of the decedent and preserve it from damage, waste, and injury," according to the documents. He is required to move the property into a storage facility and inventory the items within five days of the relocation.

He was also granted the power to protect the interests of Heche in "the publication agreement" of her forthcoming book.

Additionally, Homer can receive copies of Heche's financial records and file personal tax returns on her behalf. The documents state that Homer is now able to "commence and maintain or defend" suits and other legal proceedings.

The bond remains set at $800,000 after Tupper requested it be increased to $2 million, and the order is in effect until Dec. 14, per the documents.

The filing also noted that the court "reviewed and considered" Tupper's objection to the expanded powers. Tupper previously objected to Homer's latest request for the court to "expand his authority" over his late mother's estate, citing poor treatment of his and Heche's son, 13-year-old Atlas.

Tupper, 57, previously alleged that Homer "has acted in a hostile manner" towards his half brother and "has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all."

"Further, Atlas has no confidence in [Homer]'s ability to meet his fiduciary obligations to Atlas," the filing stated, adding that Homer has allegedly not inventoried their mother's belongings, per his agreement with Tupper and Atlas, before they place the items in storage.

"On behalf of Atlas, [Tupper] requests that prior to granting [Homer] any powers to take possession of the tangible personal property in the apartment, the Court compels [Homer] to provide an inventory of such personal property to Atlas so it can be determined whether [Homer] actually safeguards all of the Decedent's personal property in the future and conflict can be minimized," the documents read.

Tupper's attorney Christopher B. Johnson argued that Homer already has some of the powers he's requesting from the court, which they said "underscores his lack of competence and inability to preserve estate assets."

After Homer filed papers to assume control of his mother's estate last month, he and Tupper have been locked in a legal battle. Although Homer claimed that his mother didn't have a will, Tupper said Heche named him the executor more than a decade ago. Homer has since argued that the signature on his mother's purported will is not valid, while accusing Tupper of preventing him from communicating with his younger brother.

The pair is also fighting for guardianship ad litem of Atlas, with Tupper arguing earlier this month that Homer has "conflicts of interest" in the custody battle for his biological son as it relates to Heche's estate, and that appointing him custody "would actually harm the interests" of Atlas.

Heche died after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. After being in a coma, the state of California declared Heche legally dead on Aug. 12. She was temporarily kept on life support in order to prepare her organs for donation. On Aug. 14, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE she had been taken off life support.