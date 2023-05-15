Anne Heche Laid to Rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother's Day, 9 Months After Her Death

Actress Anne Heche was officially been laid to rest on Mother's Day Sunday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"Both sons [Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper] were present," a representative for Los Angeles's Hollywood Forever Cemetery told PEOPLE. The ceremony "small, private and lovely."

Heche's was cremated last year, but her ashes are now among fellow entertainment industry legends in the iconic cemetery's Cathedral Mausoleum, per TMZ.

Homer previously shared a statement with PEOPLE about why the L.A. cemetery was chosen for her final resting place. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers," he said.

Homer added, "Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Anne Heche. Michael Bezjian/Getty for Mammoth Media Institute

Heche died in August after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The death was ruled an accident, with smoke inhalation and "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" listed as the causes. The car crash also caused the L.A. home to catch fire.

The actress did not die at the scene. She was hospitalized and in a coma for almost a week when Heche's loved ones declared her legally dead on Aug. 12. She was removed from life support on Aug. 14 after she donated her organs.

Heche is survived by 21-year-old Homer, whose father is Coleman Laffoon, and his 14-year-old half-brother Atlas, whom the actress shared with ex James Tupper.