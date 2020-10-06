Anne Heche and partner Keo Motsepe were eliminated from the dancing competition series after four weeks in the ballroom

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe Joke About DWTS Results Error: 'Happy 2020, Anything Can Happen'

Anne Heche and dance partner Keo Motsepe had the perfect reaction to the results mishap that occured during Monday's Dancing with the Stars results show.

Following the pair's elimination from the competition series, Heche and Motsepe appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday morning to discuss their exit and the confusion that took place before the pair was sent home.

During Monday's results, host Tyra Banks accidentally declared Cheer's Monica Aldama and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy as safe before it was revealed that they had actually landed in the bottom two alongside Heche and Motesepe.

When asked about their reaction to the misstep, Motsepe joked that the error was just another crazy thing that has happened in 2020.

"Honestly, like it’s 2020," Motsepe told GMA co-host Michael Strahan. "Happy 2020, anything can happen."

"It’s live television, so yeah that’s it. Happy 2020, you never know what’s gonna happen any day," he said with a laugh.

Heche, 51, was the third celebrity to be eliminated from season 29 of DWTS.

"Are you glad that you went out on a high note?" Strahan asked Heche.

"Was that a high note?" she asked Motsepe with a laugh. "I’m glad I got to dance the dances that I did and I’ve been through tougher, but this was not my finest moment."

"I think it was a high note. You came on strong and then you delivered, so I’m very proud," Motsepe added.

During their final performance on week four — when Heche opened up about her past romance with Ellen DeGeneres — the actress and Motsepe danced a paso doble and earned a 21/30 from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

While getting ready to reveal this week's elimination, Banks, 46, explained that there had been an "error" in the cards she was given.

"I'm looking right now and we have three couples, so we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica and Val," she said.

"Please come back. Please have Monica come back," said Banks. "There's been an error in our control room, but we're making it happen. This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV."

Aldama and Chmerkovskiy then made their way back out to the dance floor, where they awaited the results.

"This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong," said Banks. "So here we go. Okay, again, it's going to be up to the judges to save one of these couples and keep them in the competition. As always, if two of the judges are divided, the third judge will cast the deciding vote. And again, we apologize for this. This is live TV, and we're all human."

After judges Inaba and Hough both decided to save Aldama and Chmerkovskiy, Heche and her partner were sent home from the competition.

Next week, the remaining contestants will compete on the show's '80s night.