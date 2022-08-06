Anne Heche in 'Stable' Condition After L.A. Car Crash as Family and Friends Ask for 'Prayers'

Emmy winner Anne Heche remains in the hospital after Friday's accident, which occurred in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista

By Elizabeth Leonard
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2022 02:45 PM

Anne Heche's loved ones are asking for the public's prayers as she remains in the hospital after a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday.

A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, exclusively tells PEOPLE in a statement that "Anne is currently in stable condition" after the crash, which occurred in the neighborhood of Mar Vista.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep says.

Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave., causing the residence to catch fire. Los Angeles authorities are still investigating the incident.

PEOPLE has confirmed Anne is intubated and suffered burns.

Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
LISA O'CONNOR/getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As news broke of the accident, many of Heche's fans showered social media with support for the star.

Actor James Tupper also sent love to Heche, whom he was with for more than 10 years before their split in January 2018.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche 💔," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Heche and the 13-year-old son Atlas they share together. "We love you."

Heche is also mom to son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon. Her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane offer his "thoughts and prayers" to the Daily Mail, crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress has remained busy in recent months, with several projects in the works. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She will also star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, has a recurring role in All Rise on OWN, and is premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weekend's HBO show Idol.

She recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes.

Listeners can hear her on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather. She's also writing her second book.

Related Articles
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute); Anne Heche photos from the accident scene are taken by our own Marissa Charles
Anne Heche Was 'Trapped' in 'Intense' Smoke from Car Crash as Neighbors Attempted to Rescue Her
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Actor Thomas Jane attends the premiere of "Murder At Yellowstone City" at Harmony Gold on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche arrives at the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: James Tupper attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane Send 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
Jackie Walorski Dead in Crash
Uncertainty Looms over Next Steps for House Race After Rep. Walorski Is Tragically Killed Before Nov. Election
Chef Justin Sutherland, host of “Taste the Culture” and co host of truTV’s“Fast Foodies" poses for a photo as truTV presents: "Taste The Culture" screening and cooking demo by Fast Foodies host Justin Sutherland at The WarnerMedia House during SXSW on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Chef Justin Sutherland Fell Off His Boat Near the Motor and Suffered Injuries to Head, Jaw, and Arm
Venom Volleyball Tragedy Relief Fund
Teen Volleyball Player Dies, 3 Families Injured in 'Tragic' Crash While Traveling to Texas Tournament
helen-hunt.jpg
Helen Hunt Sues L.A. Limo Company Almost 2 Years After Car Crash That Hospitalized Her
Lindsey Pearlman
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Going Missing for Days, LAPD Confirms
Deshazor Everett
Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett Was Driver in Car Crash that Killed Passenger
Carmello Carter
N.Y. Boy, 7, 'Fighting with Everything He Has' After Crash Killed Father and Twin Brother, Mom Says
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano Provides Update on Her Uncle, Who Remains in the ICU Following Their Car Crash
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022
Oscars Couples
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter's Relationship Timeline
Sylas and Elliot Ampersee
8-Year-Old Boy Fighting for His Life After Father and Brother, 13, Killed in Crash
Christy Giles
L.A. Model Dead, Designer Friend in Critical Condition After Allegedly Being Dumped at Separate Hospitals
family
'They're All Gone:' Car Crash Kills New Jersey Father and 4 Daughters, Leaving Mother Behind