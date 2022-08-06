People.com Entertainment TV Anne Heche in 'Stable' Condition After L.A. Car Crash as Family and Friends Ask for 'Prayers' Emmy winner Anne Heche remains in the hospital after Friday's accident, which occurred in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista By Elizabeth Leonard and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 02:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Anne Heche's loved ones are asking for the public's prayers as she remains in the hospital after a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday. A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, exclusively tells PEOPLE in a statement that "Anne is currently in stable condition" after the crash, which occurred in the neighborhood of Mar Vista. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep says. Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave., causing the residence to catch fire. Los Angeles authorities are still investigating the incident. PEOPLE has confirmed Anne is intubated and suffered burns. LISA O'CONNOR/getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As news broke of the accident, many of Heche's fans showered social media with support for the star. Actor James Tupper also sent love to Heche, whom he was with for more than 10 years before their split in January 2018. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche 💔," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Heche and the 13-year-old son Atlas they share together. "We love you." Heche is also mom to son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon. Her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane offer his "thoughts and prayers" to the Daily Mail, crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The actress has remained busy in recent months, with several projects in the works. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She will also star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, has a recurring role in All Rise on OWN, and is premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weekend's HBO show Idol. She recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes. Listeners can hear her on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather. She's also writing her second book.