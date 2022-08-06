Anne Heche in 'Stable' Condition After L.A. Car Crash as Family and Friends Ask for 'Prayers'

Anne Heche's loved ones are asking for the public's prayers as she remains in the hospital after a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday.

A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, exclusively tells PEOPLE in a statement that "Anne is currently in stable condition" after the crash, which occurred in the neighborhood of Mar Vista.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep says.

Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave., causing the residence to catch fire. Los Angeles authorities are still investigating the incident.

PEOPLE has confirmed Anne is intubated and suffered burns.

LISA O'CONNOR/getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As news broke of the accident, many of Heche's fans showered social media with support for the star.

Actor James Tupper also sent love to Heche, whom he was with for more than 10 years before their split in January 2018.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche 💔," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Heche and the 13-year-old son Atlas they share together. "We love you."

Heche is also mom to son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon. Her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane offer his "thoughts and prayers" to the Daily Mail, crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress has remained busy in recent months, with several projects in the works. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She will also star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, has a recurring role in All Rise on OWN, and is premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weekend's HBO show Idol.

She recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes.

Listeners can hear her on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather. She's also writing her second book.