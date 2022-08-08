Anne Heche Is in a Coma and 'Has Not Regained Consciousness' Since L.A. Car Crash: Rep

Anne Heche's condition has not improved in the days following her fiery Los Angeles car crash.

A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, said in a statement to PEOPLE that Heche is now in "critical condition" at the hospital.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," according to the statement. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche was in a blue Mini Cooper on Friday that crashed into a Mar Vista home rented by Lynne Mishele. The residence caught fire, resulting in the Emmy-winning actress suffering burns from the incident. She was then intubated while hospitalized.

This occurred after witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex. She managed to reverse and drive off before crashing into Mishele's home nearby.

At this time, Los Angeles authorities are still investigating the incident.

As news broke of the accident, many of Heche's fans showered social media with support for the star. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," Heche's rep told PEOPLE.

Actor James Tupper, Heche's partner of more than 10 years until their January 2018 split, also sent his love.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche 💔," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Heche and the 13-year-old son Atlas they share. "We love you."

Heche is also mom to son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon. Her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane offered his "thoughts and prayers" to the Daily Mail, crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

The actress has remained busy in recent months, with several projects in the works. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She will also star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, has a recurring role in All Rise on OWN and is premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weeknd's HBO show Idol.

She recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes. Listeners can hear her on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather.