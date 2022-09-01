Anne Heche's Son Homer Files Papers to Assume Control of Her Estate as It's Revealed Actress Had No Will

Anne Heche's older son has filed for control of her estate.

Homer Laffoon, 20, filed paperwork asking that he be awarded control of Heche's assets in light of the fact his mother had not written a will before her death at age 53 earlier this month.

The paperwork, obtained by PEOPLE, mentions both Homer and Heche's other son, Atlas Tupper, 13, as rightful heirs to Heche's estate.

"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper," the papers say. "Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor."

"Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor," they continue.

Heche was involved in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5 that left her in a week-long coma. She was declared legally dead by the state of California on Aug. 12, despite remaining on life support in order to donate her organs. On Aug. 14, the actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE she had been taken off of life support.

Heche's death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that she'll be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Homer — whose father is Coley Laffoon — commented on Heche's final resting place in a statement to PEOPLE (first published by TMZ.) "My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

"Most importantly," Homer added, "Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."