Anne Heche's Exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane Send 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche is surrounded by love and support after her harrowing car accident.

The Emmy winner, 53, crashed her car into a house Friday in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, an accident that sent her to the hospital. She suffered burns from the incident and is currently intubated, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday. A rep for the star told PEOPLE she is in "stable condition."

In the wake of her crash, Heche's exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane have spoken out and offered their support.

Tupper, who met Heche on her 2006 ABC show Men in Trees and dated her until 2018, shared a photo of the actress with their 13-year-old son Atlas. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche we love you," Tupper, 57, wrote.

Heche also shares son Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009.

Jane, 53, who was first romantically linked to Heche in 2019, gave a statement to The Daily Mail, offering his "thoughts and prayers" and crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

Lafoon and a rep for Jane did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A rep for Heche on Saturday told PEOPLE that Heche's family and friends "ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home Friday morning on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call at around 10:56 a.m., during which it took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flame and extract Heche from the driver's seat, according to a release.

"We really had a multifaceted incident here," LAFD Captain Erik Scott told KTLA. "We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had [a] car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It's at this point destroyed."

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex before she reversed and sped off, colliding with the nearby home shortly after.

Driving on Preston Way, Heche reportedly ran a stop sign at the Walgrove intersection and drove through some large privacy bushes before the car rested inside the house, according to KTLA.

"She just peeled through [the stop sign]," a source told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that person's going to kill somebody.' "

Neighbors also described to PEOPLE the aftermath of Friday's fiery crash, including the actions they took to help rescue her and the resident at the home she crashed into.

Lynne Bernstein, who has lived in his house in nearby Venice with his wife Natalie since 1976, recalled how he and his fellow neighbors, Dave and Gabriel, were able to talk to Heche moments after she crashed into the residence.

According to Bernstein, after the vehicle drove "almost all the way through" the house and "almost immediately" caught fire, Dave was able to get into the back of the car and speak to Heche.

"She responded that she wasn't doing real well," Bernstein said, nothing that Dave "actually talked to her briefly. "Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something ... if she was okay and she said she couldn't."

Bernstein said if they were able to free her from the car before the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived, "maybe she wouldn't be suffering the way she is now."

"We were having a hard time seeing and breathing," Bernstein recalled of the smoke that filled the house, noting that Gabriel began hosing down the fire as Dave tried to extract Heche from the car.

"He [was] overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle," Bernstein added. "But the smoke, even on the backyard was pretty darn intense."

As for the woman in the house home, Bernstein said she "was in shock" as she saw the three men in the house before noticing the vehicle. "I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'" he explained, adding the woman "was extremely fortunate. So were the dogs and her turtle."

Heche has remained busy in recent months, with several projects in the works. In June, she wrapped on Lifetime's Girl in Room 13, set to premiere this fall. She will also star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride, has a recurring role in All Rise on OWN, and is premiering in Sam Levinson and The Weekend's HBO show Idol.

She recently starred in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix and Quiver's tornado thriller 13 Minutes.

Listeners can hear her on her podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather. She's also writing her second book.