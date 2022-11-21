Anne Heche's Ex Thomas Jane Files Claim Against Her Estate Over $150K Loan

Thomas Jane claims the late actress stopped repayment of the loan in August 2021

By
Published on November 21, 2022 06:53 PM
Anne Heche, Thomas Jane
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Anne Heche's ex Thomas Jane has filed a claim against the late actress' estate, seeking repayment of a loan of more than $150K.

In the new court filing obtained by PEOPLE, lawyers for Jane — who was first romantically linked to Heche in 2019 — alleged that he loaned the actress $157,000 and is still owed $149,106.04. He is also seeking $18.77 per day in growing interest.

Jane claimed that Heche — who died after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 — previously agreed to repay the loan in $10,000 monthly installments beginning in August 2021. However, he alleged that she did not "make any further payments" after the first two installments, the claim states.

anne heche

Jane, 53, claimed he is now owed $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest (as of Nov. 8) and $2,291.85 in late charges, according to the court filing.

As part of their agreement, Jane alleged that Heche was supposed to keep him notified of upcoming professional work and he would receive payment of 30% of her income when she received payment of more than $15,000.

Lawyers for Heche and Jane did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following Heche's death, Jane gave a statement to The Daily Mail, offering his "thoughts and prayers" and crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

Jane's filing is the latest claim against Heche's estate. Last week, a woman whose home was destroyed in the actress's fatal crash sought damages from the estate.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne Mishele's attorneys filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress" and "trespass."

Per the filing, Michele — who was renting the home from John and Jennifer Durand at the time of the crash — states that she "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house."

The documents also note that "the front end of the car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueben and a tortoise named Marley."

"By God's grace, Plaintiff and her three pets barely escaped physical impact from the car crash," the documents add, going on to describe Mishele as "terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live" as a result of the crash.

According to earlier reporting by PEOPLE, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home.

Heche was driving a Mini Cooper when she crashed into the one-story home. The residence caught fire, and Heche was hospitalized and intubated. She never regained consciousness. Her death has since been ruled an accident.

