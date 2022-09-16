Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper and Son Homer Lafoon Vie for Control of Her Estate in Court

Anne Heche's son Homer Lafoon and ex James Tupper are in court to determine who has control over the late actress's estate.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Heche's 20-year-old son with ex Coley Laffoon filed a petition in late August that claimed she didn't have a will before her death and asking to be legally named executor of Heche's assets.

On Thursday, however, a new filing from Tupper — which was also obtained by PEOPLE — alleges that Heche did have a will and named him executor of her estate more than a decade ago. (Reps for Tupper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

According to the documents, Tupper — who was Heche's partner from 2007 to 2018 — claims Heche emailed him and two other people a copy of her will Jan. 25, 2011.

"My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," Heche allegedly wrote about her ex, their son Atlas, now 13, and Homer.

JC Olivera/Getty; Anne Heche/Instagram

Tupper claims in the documents that Homer "is not suitable" to run his mom's estate because he's too young and is currently unemployed. According to the filing, Heche and Homer were "estranged" at the time of her death "due to his dropping out of university studies and not working to support himself." (Though Heche posted a photo of herself with her sons on her Instagram page in May.)

Tupper accuses Homer of changing the locks on the actress's apartment on the day of her death, preventing Atlas from visiting and retrieving his belongings. "[Homer] refused entry to Atlas since then and has not responded to Atlas's request for his clothing and computer at [Heche's] house," the document states.

The Men in Trees star expresses concern about Homer's claim Heche's home is "vacant." Heche's "home was full of her furnishings, jewelry, valuables, files and records, and their removal was in no way authorized," according to the document.

The documents note that Atlas and Laffoon have not talked since the day Heche died, which Tupper cites as evidence "Homer will not act in his brother's best interest."

Bryan L. Phipps of Buchalter Law Firm, who is representing Homer, confirmed the filings in a statement to PEOPLE, adding, "We prefer to see the estate administration play out in court and not in the media, as our legal documents speak for themselves. The court appointing Homer special administrator [on Thursday] supports that decision."

Homer's previous filing on Aug. 31 mentioned both brothers as rightful heirs to Heche's estate.

"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper," the papers said. "Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor." (In the papers, Homer specified he was not requesting to be named guardian to Atlas in any capacity.)

In a filing on Homer's behalf from earlier this week, Phipps did, however, note that his client has raised objections regarding Tupper's behavior with Atlas. "James is using Atlas' phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate him (Homer)," wrote Phipps. "James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James' style is not productive."

Anne Heche with her sons Atlas and Homer. Anne Heche/Instagram

These latest developments are playing out a little more than a month after Heche was involved in a car crash on Aug. 5 that left her in a week-long coma. She was declared legally dead by the state of California on Aug. 12 but temporarily remained on life support in order to donate her organs. On Aug. 14, the actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE she had been taken off of life support.

Heche's death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that she'll be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.