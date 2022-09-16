Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper and Son Homer Lafoon Vie for Control of Her Estate in Court

After Heche's older son filed a petition to be named executor of the late actress's estate, Tupper is claiming Heche named him executor in 2011

By
Published on September 16, 2022 02:35 PM

Anne Heche's son Homer Lafoon and ex James Tupper are in court to determine who has control over the late actress's estate.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Heche's 20-year-old son with ex Coley Laffoon filed a petition in late August that claimed she didn't have a will before her death and asking to be legally named executor of Heche's assets.

On Thursday, however, a new filing from Tupper — which was also obtained by PEOPLE — alleges that Heche did have a will and named him executor of her estate more than a decade ago. (Reps for Tupper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

According to the documents, Tupper — who was Heche's partner from 2007 to 2018 — claims Heche emailed him and two other people a copy of her will Jan. 25, 2011.

"My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," Heche allegedly wrote about her ex, their son Atlas, now 13, and Homer.

James Tupper, Homer Lafoon
JC Olivera/Getty; Anne Heche/Instagram

Tupper claims in the documents that Homer "is not suitable" to run his mom's estate because he's too young and is currently unemployed. According to the filing, Heche and Homer were "estranged" at the time of her death "due to his dropping out of university studies and not working to support himself." (Though Heche posted a photo of herself with her sons on her Instagram page in May.)

Tupper accuses Homer of changing the locks on the actress's apartment on the day of her death, preventing Atlas from visiting and retrieving his belongings. "[Homer] refused entry to Atlas since then and has not responded to Atlas's request for his clothing and computer at [Heche's] house," the document states.

The Men in Trees star expresses concern about Homer's claim Heche's home is "vacant." Heche's "home was full of her furnishings, jewelry, valuables, files and records, and their removal was in no way authorized," according to the document.

The documents note that Atlas and Laffoon have not talked since the day Heche died, which Tupper cites as evidence "Homer will not act in his brother's best interest."

Bryan L. Phipps of Buchalter Law Firm, who is representing Homer, confirmed the filings in a statement to PEOPLE, adding, "We prefer to see the estate administration play out in court and not in the media, as our legal documents speak for themselves. The court appointing Homer special administrator [on Thursday] supports that decision."

Homer's previous filing on Aug. 31 mentioned both brothers as rightful heirs to Heche's estate.

"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper," the papers said. "Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor." (In the papers, Homer specified he was not requesting to be named guardian to Atlas in any capacity.)

In a filing on Homer's behalf from earlier this week, Phipps did, however, note that his client has raised objections regarding Tupper's behavior with Atlas. "James is using Atlas' phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate him (Homer)," wrote Phipps. "James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James' style is not productive."

Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
Anne Heche with her sons Atlas and Homer. Anne Heche/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

These latest developments are playing out a little more than a month after Heche was involved in a car crash on Aug. 5 that left her in a week-long coma. She was declared legally dead by the state of California on Aug. 12 but temporarily remained on life support in order to donate her organs. On Aug. 14, the actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE she had been taken off of life support.

Heche's death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that she'll be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
Anne Heche's Son Homer Files Papers to Assume Control of Her Estate as It's Revealed Actress Had No Will
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
All About Anne Heche's 2 Children
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche's Sons Call Her Resting Place 'Serene' as Actress's Final Arrangements Are Revealed
Anne Heche & husband Coley Laffoon during 56th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death: She 'Loved Really Hard'
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Records Show Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes After Car Crash: Fire Department
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
Anne Heche's Eldest Son Homer Speaks Out After Her Death: 'I Am Left with a Deep, Wordless Sadness'
anne heche, heather duffy
Anne Heche's Podcast Co-Host Shares Emotional Tribute After Actress's Death: 'Fly Free, My Friend'
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Anne Heche's Death Ruled an Accident as Coroner Determines Official Causes
Actress Anne Heche (L) and James Tupper attends the 2014 BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea presented by BBC America and Jaguar at SLS Hotel on August 23, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season, live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images) ANNE HECHE
Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Actor Thomas Jane attends the premiere of "Murder At Yellowstone City" at Harmony Gold on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche arrives at the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: James Tupper attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane Send 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Fiery Car Crash
MEN IN TREES, Scott Elrod, Anne Heche, 'A Tree Goes In Elmo',
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
Woman Whose House Was Destroyed in Anne Heche Car Crash 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lynne-mishele-after-devastating-fire-loss?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer. Lynne Mishele
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Anne Heche Car Crash Sends 'Love' to Star's Family After Her Death
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche, Star of 'Another World' and 'Men in Trees', Dies at 53
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche Suffered Severe Brain Injury and 'Is Not Expected to Survive': Rep
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'