Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'

News of Anne Heche's death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday afternoon

By
Published on August 12, 2022 04:10 PM
Actress Anne Heche (L) and James Tupper attends the 2014 BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea presented by BBC America and Jaguar at SLS Hotel on August 23, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: David Buchan/BAFTA LA/Getty

James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts.

Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress.

"love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji.

In what appears to be a pixelated shot, Heche can be seen softly smiling with her head tilted.

This is not the first time Tupper has spoken out since Heche's tragic accident.

On Saturday, the actor — who shares 13-year-old son Atlas with Heche — shared a picture of the mother and son duo on social media. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche we love you," Tupper wrote in the caption.

Tupper and Heche first met in 2006 on the ABC show Men in Trees. They dated until 2018.

Heche also shares son Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009.

On Friday afternoon, PEOPLE confirmed the actress' death. She was 53.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told PEOPLE in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The family's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The news comes a week after she crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving the home destroyed and the actress in critical condition. She never regained consciousness.

On Thursday, her rep shared that the prognosis was dire. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

The statement also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and for the care shown Heche in the aftermath of the devastating crash on Aug. 5.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement read.

Related Articles
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
Anne Heche's Eldest Son Homer Speaks Out After Her Death: 'I Am Left with a Deep, Wordless Sadness'
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche, Star of 'Another World' and 'Men in Trees', Dies at 53
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche Suffered Severe Brain Injury and 'Is Not Expected to Survive': Rep
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche arrive at the Emmy Awards Show, March 23,1997 in Pasadena, California.
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family as Rep Says Heche Is 'Not Expected to Survive'
MEN IN TREES, Scott Elrod, Anne Heche, 'A Tree Goes In Elmo',
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Actor Thomas Jane attends the premiere of "Murder At Yellowstone City" at Harmony Gold on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche arrives at the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: James Tupper attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane Send 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Fiery Car Crash
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche Is in a Coma and 'Has Not Regained Consciousness' Since L.A. Car Crash: Rep
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
All About Anne Heche's 2 Children
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche in 'Stable' Condition After L.A. Car Crash as Family and Friends Ask for 'Prayers'
Peter Facinelli. https://www.instagram.com/stories/peterfacinelli/2899110440552188433/.
Peter Facinelli Pays Tribute to '13 Minutes' Costar Anne Heche After Fiery Car Crash: 'Praying for You'
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute); Anne Heche photos from the accident scene are taken by our own Marissa Charles
Anne Heche Was 'Trapped' in 'Intense' Smoke from Car Crash as Neighbors Attempted to Rescue Her
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Authorities Obtained Warrant to Test Anne Heche's Blood but Won't Be in a 'Hurry to Arrest': Legal Expert
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute); Anne Heche photos from the accident scene are taken by our own Marissa Charles
Owner of Home Ruined in Anne Heche Crash Recalls First Visit to Wreck: 'Nothing Could Have Prepared Me'
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
As Anne Heche Remains in a Coma After Car Crash, Legal Expert Explains What Legal Jeopardy She May Face
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche 'Was Very Pleasant' During Salon Visit Ahead of Crash, Owner Says
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports