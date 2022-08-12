Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'

James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts.

Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress.

"love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji.

In what appears to be a pixelated shot, Heche can be seen softly smiling with her head tilted.

This is not the first time Tupper has spoken out since Heche's tragic accident.

On Saturday, the actor — who shares 13-year-old son Atlas with Heche — shared a picture of the mother and son duo on social media. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche we love you," Tupper wrote in the caption.

Tupper and Heche first met in 2006 on the ABC show Men in Trees. They dated until 2018.

Heche also shares son Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009.

On Friday afternoon, PEOPLE confirmed the actress' death. She was 53.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told PEOPLE in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The family's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

Anne Heche. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The news comes a week after she crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving the home destroyed and the actress in critical condition. She never regained consciousness.

On Thursday, her rep shared that the prognosis was dire. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

The statement also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and for the care shown Heche in the aftermath of the devastating crash on Aug. 5.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement read.