Anne Heche's Death Certificate Reveals Actress's Final Arrangements

Anne Heche's death certificated, obtained by PEOPLE, reveals the actress chose to be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The certificate also lists Heche's means of disposition as cremation/burial on Aug. 18. Her final arrangements were handled by the Hollywood Funeral Home.

Heche was taken off of life support on Aug. 14, nine days after she was involved in a devastating car crash on Aug. 5.

The actress remained in a coma for nearly a week before it was revealed on Aug. 12 that she was "not expected to survive." Heche was declared legally dead in the state of California on Aug. 12, though her heart continued to beat until Sunday in order to ensure her organs could be donated in accordance with her wishes. She was taken off life support on Aug. 14.

On Aug. 5, Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a Los Angeles home. Both her car and the residence caught fire.

After Heche was declared legally dead, the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE there would be no further investigation into the crash — which was being treated as a crime before Heche's death.

Since the crash — and especially as news of Heche's passing became imminent — her Hollywood friends and loved ones paid tribute online. "I love you @anneheche," her former Dancing with the Stars partner Keo Motsepe wrote in a since-expired Instagram story.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Robert De Niro also expressed his condolences. "I'm very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in Wag the Dog. Sad! Sad! Sad!"

Heche leaves behind two kids: her 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shares with ex James Tupper, and son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.