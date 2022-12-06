Anne Heche's Autopsy Confirms 'No Evidence of Impairment by Illicit Substances' at Time of Crash

More information about Anne Heche's death is coming to light.

The actress was not impaired by drugs at the time of her devastating car crash on Aug. 5, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Tests did show, however, that Heche, 53, had used both cocaine and cannabis previously.

"The hospital admission blood showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, the inactive metabolite of cocaine, which means she used in the past but not at the time of the crash," a spokesperson for the coroner's confirmed to PEOPLE.

Cannabinoids were found in her urine but "not detected in the admission blood and is consistent with prior use, but not at the time of the injury."

Toxicology also showed she had fentanyl in her system, though the coroner's report indicated that it was "obtained after she received treatment at the hospital and therefore is consistent with therapeutic use."

"This is supported by the lack of fentanyl in the blood specimen drawn at admission to the hospital," the report states.

Additionally, the report indicates that Heche's burns were so bad that they prevented her body from effectively absorbing oxygen, which led to her "anoxic brain injury." This is ultimately what killed her.

On Aug. 5, Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a Los Angeles home. Both her car and the residence caught fire, and it was later revealed through audio file recordings from the Los Angeles Fire Department that Heche was trapped in her vehicle for about 45 minutes before being rescued.

According to the coroner's narrative, the actress was involved in two minor crashes prior to plowing into the home at around 80 MPH. There were no skid marks at the scene, according to the report.

Suffering third and second-degree burns and a fractured sternum she was rushed to the UCLA Ronald Ragan Hospital before later being transported to a specialty burns ICU at West Hills Hospital.

Heche had multiple skin grafts, according to the coroner.

The actress remained in a coma for nearly a week before it was revealed on Aug. 11 that she was "not expected to survive." She was declared legally dead in the state of California on Aug. 11, though her heart continued to beat until Aug. 14 in order to ensure her organs could be donated in accordance with her wishes.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

A few days after she was taken off life support, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officially ruled Heche's death as an accident, with contributing causes of inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries.

Officials also noted that a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" was another "significant condition" from the devastating car crash.

In the time since there has been a months-long legal back-and-forth between Heche's older son Homer Laffoon and her ex James Tupper. Homer — whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — has since been named general administrator of her estate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.