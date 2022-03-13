“Sometimes when you just know somebody’s work from the outside, you imagine there’s a level of intensity ... but he was so sweet, calm, and supportive of me,” Anne Hathaway tells PEOPLE

Anne Hathaway Says She Was 'Surprised' by 'How Gentle' WeCrashed Costar Jared Leto Can Be: 'So Sweet'

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto attend the premiere of "WeCrashed" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto attend the premiere of "WeCrashed" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Anne Hathaway was taken aback by her WeCrashed costar Jared Leto in the best way possible.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the red carpet premiere of the AppleTV+ series at the Paramount Theater at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, the actress, 39, opened up about working alongside the actor and musician, and how he defied all expectations she previously had of him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noting that she "learned so much" from Leto, 50, during their time starring together, Hathaway also explained, "I think how gentle he is, that was a surprise."

"I think sometimes when you just know somebody's work from the outside, you imagine, there's a level of intensity to him," she continued. "But he was so sweet, calm, and supportive of me throughout this whole process."

Added The Devil Wears Prada star: "So I don't know why I wasn't expecting that, but it was a delightful surprise."

WeCrashed follows the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the couple who started WeWork. The show is an upcoming eight-part drama "inspired by actual events," according to the series' trailer, which was released in February.

Leto stars as Adam, the charismatic Israeli businessman who co-founded the shared workspace startup in 2010, while Hathaway portrays Rebekah, WeWork's chief brand officer and Adam's wife. Alongside the couple were WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) and Cameron Lautner (O-T Fagbenle), an investment firm partner.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand valued at $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, the company's value plummeted — and so did the dynamics of those running WeWork.

The new series, which is inspired by the Wondrey podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Oscar winners Leto and Hathaway serve as executive producers.

RELATED VIDEO: Anne Hathaway on How She 'Respectfully' Approached Playing Gwyneth Paltrow's Cousin in New Series

Leto also chatted with PEOPLE at SXSW, where he opened up about getting into the character of Adam in his first television role since the 1990s teen drama, My So-Called Life.

"Well, I think the world, the world's changed," he explained to PEOPLE. "I didn't notice a single difference between this, process-wise, and between the [film], House of Gucci."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We worked a little longer, but honestly, it's no different to me," the Thirty Seconds to Mars musician continued.

"But it's great that the stigma that used to be between television and film is diminished, and people can kind of do what they're passionate about," Leto added. "And when you have ... a real-life story like this, you spend a little longer on things, longer on character and you just have a little more freedom. I think it's pretty cool."