Jared Leto Is a 'Mesh-Wearing Stranger' to Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed Sneak Peek — Watch

The Apple TV+ series, which tells the couple behind the shared workspace startup WeWork, premieres its first three episodes on Friday

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are giving fans a closer look at the early beginnings of Adam and Rebekah Neumann's relationship.

The Oscar winners star as the couple who founded the shared workspace startup, WeWork, on Apple TV+'s new series, WeCrashed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the show, which premieres its first three episodes on Friday, Adam (Leto) confronts Rebekah (Hathaway) in an elevator after meeting for the first time.

Though he is persistent in his efforts, Rebekah does not show any interest and rejects the Israeli businessman's advances.

"I didn't catch your name," Adam says after rushing into the packed elevator.

"Am I going to tell the mesh-wearing stranger who just followed me onto an elevator my name? No, I'm not," Rebekah responds.

WeCrashed Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in WeCrashed | Credit: Apple TV+

After Adam introduced himself, he tells Rebekah, "See, we're not strangers anymore!"

But Rebekah remains unconvinced. "You're still wearing mesh," she points out.

"Yeah, well, if I wasn't wearing mesh, would you go on a date with me?" Adam slyly asks.

"I don't date, thanks," Rebekah responds with an eye roll.

By that point, the elevator bell dings and the crowd begins to disperse. "Do you eat? We could have dinner, you could tell me why you're not dating," Adam tries one last time.

Completely unphased by his persistent attempts, Rebekah whispers "bye" and then walks past Adam off the elevator.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed | Credit: Apple TV+

In real life, the Neumanns wed in 2008. Two years later, in 2010, Adam co-founded the shared workspace startup, later making Rebekah the company's chief brand officer. Alongside the couple were WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey and Cameron Lautner, an investment firm partner. In WeCrashed, Kyle Marvin portrays McKelvey and O-T Fagbenle plays Lautner.

WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand valued at $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, the company's value plummeted — and so did the dynamics of those running WeWork.

When WeWork attempted to go public in 2019, the company's significant financial losses were also made public. When its IPO failed, the Neumanns were pushed out. But in a 2019 takeover deal, Adam, who was infamous for his unprofessional behavior, received over a billion dollars to step down from WeWork's board.

The new series, which is inspired by the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Leto, 50, and Hathaway, 39, serve as executive producers.