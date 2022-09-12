AnnaSophia Robb Marries Trevor Paul: 'Just the Beginning…'

AnnaSophia Robb is married!

The Carrie Diaries alum, 28, said "I do" to Trevor Paul over the weekend and shared a photo by photographer John Dolan on Monday of herself walking down the aisle with her new husband amid a storm of flower petals.

"Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned the sweet snap on Instagram, adding on her Instagram Story that it was the "absolute most wonderful day of my life."

In the photo, the couple's friends and family cheer them on. Robb is wearing an off-white bodiced dress with a flowing skirt. A sheer wrap is delicately draped around her neck underneath a similarly gossamer veil.

Paul is wearing a light blue shirt underneath his tuxedo, and a boutonniere with orange and maroon flowers elegantly adds a pop of color to his ensemble.

Robb's Down a Dark Hall costar Taylor Russell commented on the post with a slew of emojis expressing her excitement at the nuptials: "🤍🎊🤍🎊🤍"

Zooey Deschanel and Queer Eye's Tan France were also among the well-wishers who commented on Robb's post.

Robb has been mostly private about her relationship, but she teased her impending nuptials with a series of Instagram photos Sept. 4. Dolan also took those shots of her and Paul at a courthouse where they appeared to be getting a marriage license ahead of their big day.

"Soon ❣️⛪️," Robb captioned the snaps.

The Dr. Death actress announced her engagement to Paul in another sweet Instagram post last September.

"I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!!" she captioned a series of photos, including one of her and Paul smiling ear to ear as she held up her hand. "YAHHHHOOOOOOO!"

"He's my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch," she added. "I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

On Valentine's Day last year, she shared an F. Scott Fitzgerald quote alongside an artsy photo of what appeared to be her and Paul's shadows.

"'You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known-- and even that is an understatement.' F. Scott Fitzgerald," Robb wrote. "Thank you for being my Valentine."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

In 2020, she called Paul her "favorite human" in a loving birthday tribute.

"Thank you for your kindness, humor, thoughtfulness, joyful nature, and unconditional love," she continued. "Youz a special one, I bet the angels are celebrating you today too."

In June, Robb shared photos of her bachelorette party on Instagram.

"Love these ladies with my whole heart. It's thrilling to step into the next chapter of life with these babes by my side. Eternally grateful," she wrote alongside several snaps of her and her friends celebrating together on the beach and her dancing while wearing a veil.