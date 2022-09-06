AnnaSophia Robb Teases 'Soon' as She Shares Photo of Courthouse Kiss with Fiancé Trevor Paul

The Dr. Death actress announced her engagement to fiancé Trevor Paul last September

By
Published on September 6, 2022 03:15 PM
Photo: John Dolan │ @johndolanphotog

It looks like AnnaSophia Robb is making the final preparations for her wedding day!

The Dr. Death actress, 28, shared several Instagram photos on Sunday of herself and fiancé Trevor Paul at a courthouse where they appeared to be getting a marriage license ahead of their big day.

"Soon ❣️⛪️," Robb captioned the snaps, teasing the possibility of a church wedding to come.

The post included pictures by photographer John Dolan of the couple sharing a kiss under a sign for the courthouse's Marriage Licenses and Records department, enjoying an ice cream cone together and making their way down a set of stairs.

John Dolan │ @johndolanphotog

For the snaps, Robb wore a mid-length white dress with matching strappy white heels while Paul kept casual in a striped shirt and khaki pants.

Joey King, who starred with Robb in the 2019 television miniseries The Act, responded in the comment section, writing, "These pictures brought tears to my eyes."

John Dolan │ @johndolanphotog

In June, The Carrie Diaries alum shared photos of her bachelorette party on Instagram.

"Love these ladies with my whole heart. It's thrilling to step into the next chapter of life with these babes by my side. Eternally grateful," she wrote alongside several snaps of her and her friends celebrating together on the beach and her dancing while wearing a veil.

Robb announced her engagement to Paul in a sweet Instagram post last September.

"I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!!" she captioned a series of photos, including one of her and Paul smiling ear to ear as she held up her hand. "YAHHHHOOOOOOO!"

"He's my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch," she added. "I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

Robb also celebrated the exciting news on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, "Best friend for LIFE!" atop a photo of the pair.

