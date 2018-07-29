Ladies of London's Annabelle Neilson Laid to Rest in Funeral Attended by Kate Moss & Naomi Campbell

Annabelle Neilson, the former Ladies of London star, was laid to rest on Friday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Neilson, who died from a heart attack at the age of 49 on July 12, was celebrated at a ceremony in London, which was attended by her friends Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as actors Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler.

Prior to her death, “Annabelle was in the best time of her life,” a source tells PEOPLE.

During the funeral, which was held at St. Paul’s church in Knightsbridge, Moss, 44, and Campbell, 48, gave a reading together, according to the Daily Mail.

PEOPLE confirmed the Bravo personality and British aristocrat’s death on July 16. She was 49.

Annabelle Neilson David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

RELATED: Annabelle Neilson: A Look Back at the Ladies of London Star’s Life in Photos

Almost a week after PEOPLE confirmed Neilson’s death, the reality star’s family broke their silence on her passing.

“Very sadly, we have been informed that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday,” sister Camila Neilson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain.”

“My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news,” Camila continued. “We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”

Annabelle Neilson and Kate Moss avid M. Benett/Getty

RELATED: Kate Moss and Ladies of London‘s Marissa Hermer Remember Annabelle Neilson: ‘Rest In Peace Beautiful Girl‘

Authorities previously told PEOPLE that they were not treating Neilson’s death as “suspicious,” with U.K. police issuing the following statement in regards to the Ladies of London star’s passing: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 22:20 hours on Thursday, 12 July, to a residential address … after a woman had been found deceased at the location. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.”

Annabelle Neilson Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

RELATED: Ladies of London: All the Tragedies They’ve Faced, from a Fiancé Falling to His Death to Annabelle Neilson’s Passing

Following Neilson’s death, Moss shared a smiling throwback photo of herself and Neilson to Instagram with a simple but impactful caption: a red broken heart emoji.

In 2015, Neilson said of Moss in an interview with the Daily Mail, “Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate.” She added that “we fight over stupid things, then we kiss and make up.”

A source told PEOPLE that Neilson’s “friends and family” were stunned by her sudden passing.

The source also said Neilson endured plenty of “hard times” in her life, most notably the 2010 suicide of her best friend, designer Alexander McQueen — “she was rocked by his death” — and a horse riding accident five years ago that left her in agony. (“Coping with the pain was horrific,” said the source.)

Ultimately, the source said Neilson “had a lot of private pain that she kept from others.”

Annabelle Neilson with Ladies of London costars Caroline Fleming, Marissa Hermer, Caroline Stanbury, Juliet Angus and Julie Montagu Rebecca Miller/Bravo/Getty Images

Neilson also previously struggled with a heroin addiction. She told the Daily Mail in 2015 that her addiction began when she was attacked by a man at the age of 16, “tied to a tree and continually beaten.”

“I managed to escape with my life but I needed reconstructive surgery because my face was so disfigured,” she said. “After that, I fell into a serious depression and became a heroin addict because it provided an escape bubble and was the only way I could cope.”