Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson Attended Ex’s Wedding Days Before Dying of Heart Attack

Just days before her death, Ladies of London star Annabelle Neilson was on hand to help an old flame celebrate one of the happiest days of his life.

The late British model, who was close friends with fellow runway regulars like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, attended her ex-boyfriend’s wedding ceremony alongside several of her pals at Blenheim Palace on July 7, the Daily Mail reports.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Neilson had dated Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill, the brother of the Duke of Marlborough, for several years in the 1990s and shared images from his wedding to Kimberly Hammerstroem, even captioning one of the couple with, “Happy happy wedding you both look so happy and in love!!! Best wishes to a special and loving future.”

She attended the ceremony alongside Moss and other pals and sported a sheer, floor-length dress with floral embellishments.

Neilson, who starred on Bravo’s reality series for the first two seasons, was found dead after police were called to respond to reports of a deceased woman in London, England, on Thursday. Her death is not being considered “suspicious” by U.K. police, and her sister later revealed that she died of a heart attack.

In a statement, Camila Neilson said, “Very sadly, we have been informed that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday. It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain. My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”