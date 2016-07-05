Find Out Why Anna Wintour Once 'Ate About 16 Crepes'
Maya & Marty airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on NBC
Maya Rudolph‘s not a world-renowned fashion editor, she just plays one on TV – and how!
PEOPLE has the exclusive outtakes from the Maya & Marty‘s brilliant Anna Wintour impersonation from a recent episode.
In the clip, Rudolph’s Wintour confesses to what might be a fashionista’s worst nightmare – sleep-eating – with hilarious (and delicious) consequences.
“I could eat a crepe in my sleep,” she tells her assistant. “One time I ate a crepe in my sleep. I was sleepwalking, and I went to the kitchen and made crepes and then ate about 16 crepes and then went back to bed, only to wake up with a chef’s hat on.”
Among Rudolph’s riffs, the Vogue editor also reveals her penchants for preventative nose-wiping and sunrises, as well as her disdain for “people who say ‘ex-presso.’ ”
Perhaps most importantly, answers one of life’s greatest questions: “If Switzerland were a garment, what garment would it be?” Watch for the answer – it may surprise you!
