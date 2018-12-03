Anna Paquin Saves the Day from Certain Scandal in Flack Teaser

Breanne L. Heldman
December 03, 2018 12:00 PM

Behind every celebrity scandal you haven’t heard about is a publicist wheeling, dealing and hiding their client from the public’s prying eyes. At least, in the world of Pop TV’s sexy new show, Flack.

In this exclusive teaser, star Anna Paquin (yes, the Academy Award winner and former True Blood heroine) awakens her client from a drug-induced haze, gets him showered and dressed, pays off a hotel bellman, leads him past a pair of sleeping prostitutes, into a taxi, away from the paparazzi, and delivers him onstage to deliver a speech. All without breaking a sweat.

“Smile,” indeed.

Pop

The six-part series follows Paquin’s Robyn, an American celebrity publicist living in London described as “an expert in her craft but a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life.”

Directed by The Full Monty‘s Peter Cattaneo, Flack also features Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson and guest star Bradley Whitford.

Flack debuts Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Pop TV.

