"Ah yes … the 'you aren't queer enough' BS," Anna Paquin captioned a comment grab on her Instagram Story from someone who critiqued her for being "conventionally married to [a man]"

'Proud Bisexual' Anna Paquin Defends Her Marriage to Stephen Moyer: 'He Doesn't Have a Problem'

Anna Paquin is hitting back at criticism of her sexuality and her marriage to Stephen Moyer.

The 38-year-old actress, who wed her former True Blood costar in 2010, addressed negativity about her bisexuality on Instagram Tuesday night, sharing a post that read, "I'm a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man."

"If he doesn't have a problem with it why should anyone else? #loveislove🌈 #f---bierasure #bipride💖💜💙," Paquin added in the caption.

Earlier in the day, she also shared a screen grab on her Instagram Story of a user comment that read, in part, "I am getting tired of seeing 'bi' celebrities constantly advocate for it only to end up conventionally married to men with multiple children, living out the so-called white-picket-fence life."

"Ah yes ... the 'you aren't queer enough' BS," Paquin wrote atop the image.

Anna Paquin Instagram

Paquin and Moyer, 51, tied the knot in 2010, while they were still starring as protagonists Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton, respectively, on the HBO vampire fantasy drama series.

Earlier that year, the Oscar winner came out as bisexual in a PSA video promoting the Give a Damn campaign, which featured celebrities speaking out for equality.

"I'm Anna Paquin. I'm bisexual and I give a damn," she said on-camera during a private taping in Los Angeles. (Sources at the time said they were unaware beforehand that Paquin would make the announcement.)

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

Paquin later celebrated her own bisexuality and called for equal marriage rights in a single tweet, writing in June 2014, "Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother. Marriage is about love not gender."

The actress — who shares twins Poppy and Charlie, 8½, with Moyer — then linked to the Twitter accounts of Equality California, the NOH8 Campaign and the It Gets Better initiative, all of which fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Back in 2012, The Irishman star told Zooey magazine that her sexual orientation was a "minor biographical detail," but that she felt compelled to speak out for LGBTQ+ rights.