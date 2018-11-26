Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Virgie Arthur Dies at 66: Report

Anna Nicole Smith‘s sole surviving parent, mother Virgie Arthur, reportedly died at her home in Montgomery, Texas, on Nov. 18. She was 66.

According to the Daily Mail, Arthur’s death came after a long battle with cancer. Smith’s father, Donald Hogan, died of lung cancer in 2009.

Smith, who rose to fame as a Playboy model, died at age 39 on Feb. 8, 2007, after being found unresponsive in her hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Her death was ultimately ruled an accidental drug overdose.

On the tenth anniversary of Smith’s death, Arthur spoke to the Daily Mail about her late “beautiful, funny” daughter, referring to her as Vickie Lynn, her birth name.

“She was very young, very beautiful and very funny when she was Vickie Lynn,” Arthur said. “People won’t know her as Vickie Lynn like we do. Her family knows her because they were raised with her. Other people don’t, they just know her as Anna Nicole. Vickie Lynn was a great kid and now she’s gone.”

“People say that you get over it but you never get over it,” she continued. “You never forget and you never get over it. God just makes a way for you to accept it.”

Smith died five months after her 20-year-old son, Daniel, died in her Bahamas hospital room, where Smith had given birth to her daughter Dannielynn just three days prior. Dannielyn, now 11, has been raised by her dad, Smith’s former partner, Larry Birkhead.

“I cry on Danny’s death day and I cry on Vickie’s death day,” Arthur told the Daily Mail. “It is very hard and it brings up such terrible, terrible memories of her death and what happened to her.”