Anna Marie Tendler Says She 'Reached the Depth of Where I Could Go' After Divorce from John Mulaney

Anna Marie Tendler is opening up about her divorce from John Mulaney.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, which was published on Tuesday, Tendler, 36, said of her split from the comedian: "Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal."

"In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here," she continued to the outlet. "Because I reached the depth of where I could go."

Mulaney, 38, and Tendler — who tied the knot in New York in summer 2014 — announced their split in May.

The news came three months after Mulaney completed a 60-day rehab stay to seek treatment after a relapse of his decades-long battle with addiction.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler told PEOPLE in a statement at the time of their split. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," Mulaney's rep said in a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news.

In July, Mulaney filed for divorce in New York, per court records viewed by PEOPLE.

Though Tendler was "heartbroken" by the split, she told Harper's Bazaar on Tuesday that she's since had time to reflect and process — and is now looking forward to starting a new chapter of life.

"I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?" she explained to the outlet. "And there is certainly something exciting about that."

As for Mulaney, he has since returned to the stage for his well-received stand-up tour, titled "From Scratch."