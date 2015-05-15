“I don’t know why anybody cares about the royal baby ,” Kendrick said, causing monocles to drop the world over. “It’s a baby. It hasn’t done anything. It hasn’t achieved anything. It was just born.”

She added: “When I was in England, it was like the city had gone crazy. There were all these flags up and there were people baking special cakes at lunch and I was like, ‘The baby doesn’t know you’re doing that! The baby doesn’t care!’ And the baby was on a full page of the Daily Mail it just looks like every baby! All babies look like sacks of potatoes!”