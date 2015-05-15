Anna Kendrick Doesn't Get the Fuss Over the Royal Baby: 'It Just Looks Like Every Baby!' (VIDEO)
Shots fired.
Anna Kendrick visited Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, and started what could be the defining feud of Summer 2015.
“I don’t know why anybody cares about the royal baby,” Kendrick said, causing monocles to drop the world over. “It’s a baby. It hasn’t done anything. It hasn’t achieved anything. It was just born.”
She added: “When I was in England, it was like the city had gone crazy. There were all these flags up and there were people baking special cakes at lunch and I was like, ‘The baby doesn’t know you’re doing that! The baby doesn’t care!’ And the baby was on a full page of the Daily Mail it just looks like every baby! All babies look like sacks of potatoes!”
Your move, Princess Charlotte. Kendrick, provided she doesn’t have any more royals to offend, can next be seen in Pitch Perfect 2, in theaters Friday.