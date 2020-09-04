Anna Faris Leaves CBS Comedy Mom After 7 Seasons

The actress's exit comes just days ahead of the show's return to production on season 8

Anna Faris is saying goodbye to her Mom family.

After seven seasons as one of the main characters on the CBS comedy series, Faris will not be returning for the upcoming eighth season, PEOPLE confirms.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," Faris, 43, said in a statement. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

According to Variety, the actress's exit comes just days ahead of the show's return to production on season 8. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show's production schedule was pushed back and is now set to start on Sept. 14.

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us," Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. "We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

Faris and costar Allison Janney (Bonnie Plunkett) are both in the middle of two-year contracts that they signed in spring 2019, Deadline reports.

It is unclear how the Chuck Lorre comedy will write off Christy, Faris' character.