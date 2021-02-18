Anna Faris Launching New Party Game, Dealbreakers, Inspired by Popular Segment on Her Podcast

Dealbreakers: A Game About Relationships explores what happens in a romantic relationship after that initial swipe right

Don't love games? Now that's a dealbreaker!

Anna Faris has teamed up with Running Press to create a new party game called Dealbreakers: A Game about Relationships, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inspired by the popular "Dealbreakers" segment on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the game, launching in May, explores what happens in a romantic relationship after that initial swipe right.

"As my dear listeners will know, 'Dealbreakers' is a segment on my podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, where I ask guests about the crazy things they would or wouldn't tolerate in a romantic partner," says Faris, 44, in a statement. "It's led to so many fascinating and surprising conversations that we decided to make it into a game for everyone to play! What's more fun than talking about what might drive you insane in a future partner?"

Image zoom Credit: RP Studio, an imprint of Running Press

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

To play, each round begins with a scenario card that describes a date or sets the scene. Players then put forward a "dealbreaker" card that they believe will convince the round's moderator to abandon the date.

"As players explore these questions and collect points, they'll learn more than they ever thought about themselves, their friends, and, of course, how to avoid dating axe-murderers," a description teases.

Included in the deluxe box are 30 date scenario cards plus 5 bonus "wild card" scenarios, 300 dealbreaker cards, 15 create-your-own dealbreaker "wild cards," an illustrated booklet with rules of game play and a personal note from Faris.