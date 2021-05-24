Anna Faris Opens Up About New Dealbreakers Game, 'Immediate Intimacy' with Fiancé Michael Barrett
"I really love giving opinions," says Anna Faris about the inspiration for her new game, Dealbreakers
Anna Faris admits that her newest venture, a conversational card game called Dealbreakers, in which players reveal their dating taboos, isn't outwardly the most natural fit.
"My dating experience is so limited," the actress, 44, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "I think I'm a very monogamous person. But I do really love giving opinions!"
The game, available now, was inspired by a segment on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.
"It's really conversational," says Faris. "And I like the idea of trying to break past passing easy judgment."
RELATED: Anna Faris and Fiancé Michael Barrett Step Out After Allison Janney Confirms Their Engagement
As far as her relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett (the couple began dating in 2017 and revealed their engagement last year), the actress says the connection was simple.
"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," says Faris, who has an 8-year-old son Jack with ex Chris Pratt. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."
The blended family spent much of their quarantine traveling.
"We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school," she says. "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."
