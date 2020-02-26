Anna Duggar Shares Photos from Her Look-Alike Sister Susanna's Wedding: 'A Beautiful Day'

Anna (Keller) Duggar‘s little sister Susanna Keller is a married woman!

The Counting On star shared photos from Susanna’s wedding to husband York Bridges on Instagram Monday.

The couple tied the knot at the Coventry Oaks Farm in Palatka, Florida.

“It was so exciting to celebrate with my younger sister Susanna & her husband York on their special day! 👰🏼🤵🏼,” Anna, 31, wrote. “What a beautiful day for such a lovely couple to commemorate their wedding with a beautiful reception and fun time with family & friends.”

Susanna who has a seven-year-old daughter Noelle from a previous relationship, commented on her big sister’s post, “Thank you so much for coming! It was a perfect day ❤️❤️.”

Anna and Susanna, 27, have five other siblings: sisters Esther, Rebekah, and Priscilla, and brothers Daniel and Nathan. Their parents are Michael and Suzette.

Several family members appeared in Anna’s Instagram slideshow from the special day, including her husband Josh Duggar.

The past decade has been filled with ups and downs for the pair, whose marriage was rocked by scandal in 2015. Following Josh’s extended stay at a faith-based rehabilitation center, the pair entered marriage counseling.

The scandal resulted in the cancellation of the family’s original TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting. Their new show, Counting On, does not feature Josh.

In November, Anna and Josh welcomed their sixth child together, daughter Maryella Hope. They are also parents to Mackynzie, 10, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 2.