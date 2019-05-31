Duggar Baby Boom! Anna Duggar Shares First Photo of the '5 Pregnant Duggar Sisters'

It’s a Duggar baby boom!

This year, the extended Duggar family is welcoming five new little additions. For the first time on Easter Sunday in April, the five expecting “Duggar sisters,” who were all pregnant at the time, documented their baby bumps in a sweet group photo.

“#Throwback to Easter Sunday when the five pregnant Duggar sisters got our first group picture together! 🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻#littleduggars,” Anna Duggar captioned the snaphot, shared Thursday on Instagram.

The smiling image features Kendra Duggar, who is expecting her second child with husband Joseph Duggar; Anna, who is expecting baby No. 6 with husband Josh Duggar; and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, who will welcome her second child this year with husband Austin Forsyth.

Josiah Duggar’s wife Lauren Duggar is also featured in the image, which was captured before PEOPLE exclusively revealed on May 20 that the couple is expecting their first child this fall after suffering a miscarriage in October.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” Josiah and Lauren said in a statement to PEOPLE, announcing that they are expecting their “rainbow” baby.

And at the center of the photo was a then-pregnant Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, who welcomed her third child this week: daughter Ivy Jane.

In a statement on their family website on Tuesday, Jessa, 26, and her huband Ben, 24, announced the arrival of their baby girl, who was born Sunday, May 26, at the couple’s Arkansas home. Ivy weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans! After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57pm. Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

The Counting On stars are also parents to two sons: 28-month-old Spurgeon Elliot and 13-month-old Henry Wilberforce.

“We definitely weren’t expecting that! Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long,” the statement continued. “She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”