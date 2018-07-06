Anna Duggar Says the 'Past 10 Years Have Been a Wonderful Adventure' with Husband Josh

Anna Duggar is giving thanks for the many blessings in her life.

The mother of five and wife of Josh Duggar shared a series of family photos to Instagram on Thursday, when she reflected on the past decade of life and the “wonderful adventure” that it has been.

“June was an exciting month for our family: Marcus, Michael and I are are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary!” she wrote in the caption.

“The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure,” she continued. “So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”

In addition to multiple photos of the Duggar children, Anna also shared a smiling photo of Josh kissing her forehead.

Anna Duggar/Instagram

The past decade has been filled with ups and downs for the couple, whose marriage was rocked by scandal in 2015. Following Josh’s extended stay at a faith-based rehabilitation center, the pair entered marriage counseling following their difficult year.

Nearly two years later, in March 2017, Josh, 30, and Anna, who wed in September 2008, announced the happy news that they were expecting their fifth child.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” they wrote in a joint statement. “As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”



Last September, the couple welcomed son Mason Garrett, now 9 months. They are also parents to daughters Mackynzie Renée, 8, and Meredith, 2, and sons Michael, 7, Marcus, 5.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him,” they wrote in a blog post announcing Mason’s birth. “The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”